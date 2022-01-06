ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.52%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.25%)
GGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.17%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.16%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
TREET 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
TRG 115.44 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-6.48%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
WAVES 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.96%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.63%)
BR30 19,686 Decreased By -530.3 (-2.62%)
KSE100 45,229 Decreased By -179.2 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,801 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Confusion on IMF prior conditions

Updated 06 Jan 2022

EDITORIAL: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin laid the money bill in the Senate on Tuesday amidst loud Opposition protests followed by adjournment when lack of quorum was pointed out while the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) amendment bill was tabled on 30 December 2021 also amidst opposition uproar – the two prior conditions of the sixth review agreed by the government on 24 November 2021 with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Two observations are necessary and reflect well on the government’s decision to table the two bills in the upper house where the government is in a minority. First and foremost, the government is not required to table a money bill in the upper house and its decision to do so may be attributed to its: (i) genuine desire to seek the Senate’s input into the money bill with the salutary objective of forming a consensus based on what is widely considered to be necessary for the country today; and (ii) perhaps in return seek the opposition senators cooperation in the passage of the SBP amendment act, required for its passage, that is patently not in evidence. In other words, opposition for opposition’s sake when the country’s economy is at stake cannot be supported.

And secondly, before the government can expect cooperation from parliament it must deal with the prevailing confusion about the money bill. While the government has stated that 343 billion rupees will be generated from the money bill, mainly from raising/imposing a 17 percent standard sales tax on 150 items, yet it has claimed that 251 billion rupees would be refunded/adjusted (input output adjustments) and therefore only 91 billion rupees would be passed onto the consumers.

Business Recorder would urge the Finance Ministry to: (i) stipulate, as it routinely does for the finance bill proposed in a budget, how much is projected to be recovered and of that how much is projected to be refunded and consequently what would be the net collection of revenue. In this context, it is relevant to note that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reportedly informed the Cabinet that the IMF had requested a rise in revenue of 700 billion rupees while the Board had successfully negotiated it down to 343 billion rupees.

The question is whether the amount of the refund envisaged by the Board would reduce the tax collection well below the IMF stipulated and agreed figure of rupees 343 billion. If that is so, then the IMF condition would not been met. It appears that this confusion has arisen because of the government’s effort to blunt the criticism by the opposition and others of an inflation Tsunami as a consequence of the so-called mini-budget.

The SBP amendment act has met with stern resistance from within and without parliament. However what has come to light is that it was also opposed by several cabinet members and additionally a report that the Prime Minister’s office also expressed reservations at components of the amendment has surfaced, and has not yet been officially denied. What is important to note, however, is the fact that this is a prior condition and no doubt given the current state of the economy the cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the amendment.

This amendment is premised on similar acts in a few western countries and seeks to end the flawed decision-making by the ministry of finance (examples abound ranging from Dar’s insistence to keep the rupee overvalued to understate his enhanced reliance on foreign borrowing on the inexplicably erroneous assumption that as the borrowing rate abroad was lower than domestic rate it was preferable to limitless borrowing from the apex bank to fund current expenditure by successive administrations including the incumbent government). In our unique historical context, there is a marked distinction between de facto and de jure conditions which prevail in all facets of public decision-making and key appointments. So, all apprehensions that the central bank would become a state within a state are misplaced and unnecessary.

It is, however, essential that the central bank should have functional autonomy and not be an adjunct department of the finance division. In addition, one would hope that the appointment process of SBP governor and deputy governors may remain with the President on advice by the cabinet but the initial process be made more rigorous than is evident today with academic qualifications (monetary economists) and relevant experience be the preferred criteria.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation IMF SBP FBR Shaukat Tarin

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Confusion on IMF prior conditions

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Read more stories