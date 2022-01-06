ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 06 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,893 tonnes of cargo comprising 147,180 tonnes of import cargo and 38,713 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 147,180 comprised of 66,308 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 11,014 tonnes of Pet Coke, 5,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,542 tonnes of Wheat, 650 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 61,136 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,713 tonnes comprised of 35,813 tonnes of containerized cargo, 400 tonnes of Rice and 2,500 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 8549 containers comprising of 5129 containers import and 3420 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1130 of 20’s and 1906 of 40’s loaded while 139 of 20’s and 24 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 877 of 20’s and 415 of 40’s loaded containers while 237 of 20’s and 738 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships, namely X-Press Bardsey, Shiling, Seamax Westport, Szczcin Trader and Frona have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 03 ships namely, Wadi Bini Khalid, Al Shaffiah and Independent Spirit have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 07 cargoes namely, SM Navigator, Maritime meridian, Lorentos, Melpomeni, CMA CGM Otello, Tarlan and California trader were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile two more ships, Navarino and Symi carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday (today) morning.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Al-Aamriya, Kita, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Jasmine left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Maersk Columbus and Chem Bulldog are expected to sail from QICT and EVTL on today in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 137,010, tonnes, comprising 94,981 tonnes imports cargo and 42,029 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,834 Containers (1,667 TEUs Imports and 2,167 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Navarino, IVS Windsor and Gas Arma carrying Containers, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal on Wednesday, 5th January-2022, while another Container vessel ‘MSC Emily’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more vessels, Irenes Ray and Navios Constellation are due to arrive on Thursday, 6th January-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

