Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 03-01-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 18,300 180 18,480 18,180 +300/- Equivalent 40 kgs 19,612 193 19,805 19,484 +321/- ===========================================================================

