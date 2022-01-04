ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

Tahir Amin Updated 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: At least 39 lawmakers, including 10 members of the National Assembly and eight Senators did not pay income tax for the year that ended June 30th, 2019, revealed Parliamentarians’ Tax Directory released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday.

According to the tax directory, the senators showing zero income tax payment include, (1) Hidayatullah Khan, (2) Naseema Ehsan, (3) Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, (4) Quratulain Marri, (5) Faisal Saleem Rahman, (6) Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, (7) Rana Maqbool Ahmad, and (8) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

The members National Assembly who paid zero tax during the period include; (1) Abdul Shakoor (NA-51); (2) Kamal Uddin (NA-262); (3) Mansoor Hayat Khan (NA-63); (4) Saleem Rehman (NA-3); (5) Farrukh Khan (Punjab-33); (6) Shakila Khalid Chaudhry (Punjab-34); (7) Niaz Ahmed Jakhar (NA-188); (8) Saif Ur Rehman (NA-242); (9) Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani (NA-221), and (10) Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari (NA-192).

Khalil George (NM-63), member of Balochistan provincial assembly, paid zero income tax during the period. Three members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly including, (1) Aisha Banno (WR-10); (2) Madiha Nisar (WR-16); (3) Shah Dad Khan (PK-81), and (4) Ikhtiar Wali (PK-63) paid zero income tax during the year ended June 30, 2019.

Tax directories for MPs, other taxpayers launched: 12,533 cases selected through ballot for audit

According to the tax directory, at least nine members of the Punjab provincial assembly paid zero tax during the period including, (1) Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi (PP-277); (2) Mahmoodul Haq (PP-141); (3) Muhammad Saleem Akhtar (PP-212); (4) Samiullah Chaudhry (PP-246); (5) Azma Zahid Bokhari (W-333); (5) Rukhsana Kausar (W-347); (6) Raja Sagheer Ahmed (PP-7); (7) Sania Kamran (W-316); (8) Talat Mehmood; (9) Malik Wasif Mazhar (PP-218); (10) Khalid Mehmood Dogar (PP-230); (11) Muhammad Moavia (PP-126); and (12) Mumtaz Ahmed (PP-105).

The only member of Sindh Assembly Jam Shabbir Ali Khan (PS-43) paid zero income tax during the period under review.

Three parliamentarians including, (1) R Mumtaz Ahmed (PP-105), (2) Hamid Rashid (PP-117), and (3) Senator Saifullah Abro from Sindh paid zero income tax during the period under review, however, share of tax paid by AoPs of which the taxpayers were listed as members.

The income of Senator Saifullah Abro has been shown Rs212,764,112, whereas Rs60,750,092 was share of tax paid by AoP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

