ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.61%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.81%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.58%)
TELE 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 120.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.1 (0.65%)
BR30 19,748 Increased By 259.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,101 Increased By 214.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By 95 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slipped on Monday, their first trading day of 2022 after marking the worst performance by any major global market the previous year, as fresh fears about the health of China’s property market weighed on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index closed down 122.92 points, or 0.53%, at 23,274.75. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.58% to 8,188.76. The Hong Kong benchmark lost 14.1% last year, its worst yearly performance since 2011 and the worst performing major global market in 2021, hit by declines in Chinese tech giants as well as fears about the health of China’s property sector.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday, and Hong Kong trading volumes were thin. About 734.33 million Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 45.6% of the market’s 30-day moving average. “The weak trend of Hong Kong stock market on the first trading day of 2022 is related to the continued unfavourable news in the mainland property industry,” said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Securities.

