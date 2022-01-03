Futures spread up by 1077bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1077bps to 6.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 157.5 percent to 196.92 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 76.46 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 66.2 percent during this week and closed at Rs 7.27 billion.

