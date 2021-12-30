ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

After days of decline, Pakistan's rupee hit back with a significant gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.41% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 177.51 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of 73 paisas or 0.41%. Just a day ago, the PKR had closed at its all-time record low of 178.24 against the USD.

“This is the highest recovery after 31 sessions,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a research note.

Cumulatively, the rupee has depreciated nearly 10% CYTD, 11.25% FYTD, and 14.22% since its CY21’s high achieved on May 14 against the US dollar.

The currency has been under pressure due to a bulging import bill that has been worsened due to higher commodity prices in the international market.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to record low

“As we approach the year-end, there is nothing much to talk about the rupee, as the corporate sector has squared their books,” Asad Rizvi, Ex-Treasury Head at Chase Manhattan, tweeted.

Rizvi added that it is the year-end payments that make rupee vulnerable. “However, to manage cash flows, Rs/$ short-dated swaps will remain active in the inter-bank market,” he said.

Internationally, dollar rose against major rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, rose 0.39% to 96.19 after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock indexes closed at all-time highs on Wednesday, the latter rising for a sixth session.

