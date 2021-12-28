Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Pakistan's Air Link Communication Limited on Tuesday announced that it has entered into the distribution agreement with realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Air Link, in its filing to the bourse, said that the agreement encompasses a complete range of realme mobile devices and accessories, IoT products, TVs in Pakistan with Exert Tech (Private Limited).

“Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands for five consecutive quarters, registered sales of 100 million smartphones across the world,” read the notification.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) granted a manufacturing licence to Select Technologies Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication that manufactures mobile devices of ‘selected brands’, for the manufacturing of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan.

Air Link Communication Limited already has the licence to manufacture mobile phones of Transsion Holding’s major brands i.e. Tecno & iTel.

Xiaomi joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited as its manufacturing partner for Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan, targeting initially production of around 2.5 million to 3 million handsets annually.

Air Link is one of the largest mobile phone distributors of Pakistan, which commenced local manufacturing of mobile phones in April with a monthly capacity of 400,000 units per month, which is expected to reach up to 550,000 units per month by FY23.

Pakistan's mobile manufacturing sector has been on an upward trend in recent months, owing to uptake on the PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorisation regulatory regime.

The production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants more than doubled against the import of commercial mobile phones in the country during Jan-November 2021 as the local production was recorded at 22.12 million compared to the imported mobile phones of 9.95 million.

However, despite the increase in local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $856.727 million during the first five months (July-November) of 2021 compared to $724.083 million during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 18.32%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.