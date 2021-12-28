ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

Pakistan's Air Link Communication Limited on Tuesday announced that it has entered into the distribution agreement with realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

Air Link, in its filing to the bourse, said that the agreement encompasses a complete range of realme mobile devices and accessories, IoT products, TVs in Pakistan with Exert Tech (Private Limited).

“Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands for five consecutive quarters, registered sales of 100 million smartphones across the world,” read the notification.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) granted a manufacturing licence to Select Technologies Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication that manufactures mobile devices of ‘selected brands’, for the manufacturing of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan.

Air Link Communication Limited already has the licence to manufacture mobile phones of Transsion Holding’s major brands i.e. Tecno & iTel.

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Xiaomi joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited as its manufacturing partner for Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan, targeting initially production of around 2.5 million to 3 million handsets annually.

Air Link is one of the largest mobile phone distributors of Pakistan, which commenced local manufacturing of mobile phones in April with a monthly capacity of 400,000 units per month, which is expected to reach up to 550,000 units per month by FY23.

Pakistan's mobile manufacturing sector has been on an upward trend in recent months, owing to uptake on the PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorisation regulatory regime.

The production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants more than doubled against the import of commercial mobile phones in the country during Jan-November 2021 as the local production was recorded at 22.12 million compared to the imported mobile phones of 9.95 million.

Jan-Nov: local cellphone production reaches 22.12m in Pakistan

However, despite the increase in local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $856.727 million during the first five months (July-November) of 2021 compared to $724.083 million during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 18.32%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

PTA smartphone Xiaomi PSX realme Airlink Air Link

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Turkish lira weakens, further eroding last week's gains

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Read more stories