ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Stocks remain bearish

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed bearish trend with extremely low volumes as the investors avoided to take fresh positions on their concerns over resumption of IMF programme and announcement of mini-budget.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 204.95 points or 0.46 percent and closed below 44,000 psychological level at 43,913.44 points. Trading activities remained very thin as daily volumes declined to 114.669 million shares as compared to 223.379 million shares traded on previous session.

BRIndex100 decreased by 38.35 points or 0.84 percent to close at 4,502.85 points with total daily turnover of 83.690 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 342.24 points or 1.79 percent to close at 18,749.56 points with total daily trading volumes of 56.895 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.795 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 26 billion to Rs 7.533 trillion. Out of total 342 active scrips, 196 closed in negative and 116 in positive while the value of 30 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 10.878 million shares and gained Re 0.02 to close at Rs 6.32 followed by TRG Pak that declined by Rs 5.37 to close at Rs 112.97 with 9.508 million shares.

Colgate Palmolive and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 141.01 and Rs 61.50 respectively to close at Rs 2455.00 and Rs 881.50 while Nestle Pakistan and Mari Petroleum were the top losers declining by Rs 270.00 and Rs 56.46 respectively to close at Rs 5400.00 and Rs 1603.53.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the market remained choppy due to the upcoming mini-budget. Profit-taking was witnessed in the last trading hour while market battled between the bulls and bears throughout the day.

Main board volumes remained on the dull note due to lack of any trigger whereas activity continued to remain side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Oil and Gas Exploration Companies (down 63 points), Technology and Communication (down 55 points), Power Generation and Distribution (down 34 points) Commercial Banks (down 33 points) and Food and Personal Care Products (down 20 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 6.87 points or 0.08 percent to close at 8,498.68 points with total turnover of 1.032 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 13.1 points or 0.23 percent to close at 5,687.06 points with 4.953 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 35.78 points or 0.37 percent to close at 9,661.52 points with 7.845 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 61.3 points or 1.09 percent to close at 5,544.79 points with 5.138 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,718.73 points, down 34.74 points or 0.93 percent with 3.529 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index plunged by 70.18 points or 1.69 percent to close at 4,073.61 points with 23.191 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

