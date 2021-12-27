PM Imran expects record agriculture yield this year

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that with the introduction of Kissan card, subsidy on fertiliser, and genetic improvement of livestock, the government was expecting to achieve even higher yields as compared to last year.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review progress on the implementation of the Agricultural Transformation Plan (ATP) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The premier said that his government had formulated a comprehensive agricultural transformation plan and was implementing it on a priority basis.

“Steps like mechanisation of agriculture sector, provision of quality seed, efficient water management system and assistance in livestock farming are transforming the agriculture sector into a high yielding economic entity,” the PMO’s official Twitter handle quoted the prime minister as saying.

The premier said that his government was focused on increasing investment in SEZs for the establishment of export industries.

“The government's business-friendly policies and focus on ease of doing business have begun to yield positive results,” he said, adding that the growing investment of overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors was a result of the confidence that the government has gained through its effective policy measures.

The meeting was informed that the relevant approvals have been made and the fund release was in process for dissemination of quality seed to increase the average yield and quality of the produce.

“For the genetic improvement of livestock, import of quality semen was proposed and the process was expedited and given high priority. Moreover, to assist the livestock farmers, 9211 helplines have been revived in Punjab while it was near to completion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan,” the session was told.

It was also said that the project for mechanisation of farming was near completion, whereas the distribution of machinery to the farmers will start soon. This will help not only to increase the yield but will also help cut the farming costs.

Further, a comprehensive system of Information Communication Technology (ICT) is also nearing completion which will also help in spreading awareness among the farmers.

The implementation of proposed reforms in research institutes to increase the productivity of the agricultural sector is also in full swing. The agricultural innovations will be introduced in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Research, the meeting was told.