Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today (Monday) to discuss the evolving situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and overall security situation in the region. According to Prime Minister’s Office, the NSC session will be held here to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and the overall security situation in the region.

The internal and external security situation of Pakistan including Pakistan’s management of its borders is also likely to be taken up during the meeting. The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials, and civilian leadership.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf will also attend the meeting. The committee will also be briefed about the overall security situation in the country.

