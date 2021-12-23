ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35 (0.77%)
BR30 19,505 Increased By 383.4 (2%)
KSE100 44,419 Increased By 244.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.2 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Coffee: Trade lean amid steady supply in Vietnam; Indonesia tepid

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

Vietnam's coffee supply was steady as the weather supported harvesting amid lean trading, while Indonesian markets were subdued due to low stocks and the holiday period, traders said on Thursday.

Vietnamese farmers have been ramping up their harvest of coffee beans in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, to take advantage of supportive weather, according to traders.

"Farmers have harvested 80% of this year's crop and are speeding up drying of beans as it's sunny now," a trader in the coffee belt province of Dak Lak said.

Farmers in the Central Highlands sold coffee at 40,300-42,000 dong ($1.76-$1.83) per kg, compared with last week's 40,400-41,500 dong.

Raw sugar slips as Omicron, inflation fears unnerve global markets

Traders in the country offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta at discounts of $440-$430 per tonne to the March contract, compared with last week's discount of $400.

"At this discount range, domestic prices should be around 45,000 dong per kg. However, due to the supply chain disruption, beans can't be transferred properly and buyers can not offer higher," the Dak Lak-based trader said.

London ICE November futures settled up $22, or 1%, at $2,339 per tonne on Wednesday.

For the first 11 months of 2021, Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, down 2.3% from a year earlier, customs data released last week showed.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, Sumatran robusta beans were offered at a discount of $230-$250 to the February contract, compared with last week's $200-$220 discount range for the same contract.

Another trader offered a $250 discount to the March contract, unchanged from last week.

"The benchmark prices remain high, while there is not much bean stock anymore, so the differential remains the same," one of the traders said.

Shipments have also slowed due to the holidays, traders added.

Asia Coffee Vietnam's coffee Vietnam's coffee exports

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Coffee: Trade lean amid steady supply in Vietnam; Indonesia tepid

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories