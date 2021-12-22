PSX choppy on C/A upsurge

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and after closed in red zone due to selling on investor concerns over increasing current account deficit. The benchmark KSE-100 Index

declined by 162.88 points or 0.37 percent to close at 44,177.07 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 223.081 million shares as compared to 238.453 million shares traded Monday.

BRIndex100 decreased by 29.43 points or 0.64 percent to close at 4,543.89 points with total daily turnover of 171.240 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 10.82 points or 0.06 percent to close at 19,086.85 points with total daily trading volumes of 121.633 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.114 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 18 billion to Rs 7.562 trillion. Out of total 346 active scrips, 171 closed in negative and 145 in positive while the value of 30 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 21.714 million shares however lost Rs 0.07 to close at Rs 2.12 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 1.83 to close at Rs 116.24 with 20.928 million shares.

Colgate Palmolive and Sanofi-Aventis were the top gainers increasing by Rs 64.75 and Rs 42.48 respectively to close at Rs 2525.00 and Rs 610.83 while Nestle Pakistan and Mari Petroleum were the top losers declining by Rs 61.00 and Rs 14.88 respectively to close at Rs 5389.00 and Rs 1678.62.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market remained choppy as current account deficit (CAD) number increased to $1.9 billion during November 2021.

On year-on-year basis, the primary reason behind the deficit was 57 percent increase in total imports to $7.3 billion.

Profit-taking occurred in the first trading hour then market battled between the bulls and bears throughout the day. Volumes remained on the dull note whereas activity continued to remain side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (down 57 points), Commercial Banks (down 51 points), Fertilizer (down 45 points), Cement (down 39 points) and OMC’s (down 14 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 34.36 points or 0.41 percent to close at 8,507.11 points with total turnover of 4.759 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 45.73 points or 0.79 percent to close at 5,736.11 points with 11.849 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 43.38 points or 0.45 percent to close at 9,702.94 points with 8.667 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 42.12 points or 0.77 percent to close at 5,512.24 points with 6.381 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 42.83 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,751.99 points with 8.846 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,120.38 points, down 6.77 points or 0.16 percent with 69.427 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021