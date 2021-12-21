PCB Board to meet today

LAHORE: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), to discuss important issues including cricket development plans, board committee reports and updates and other matters.

This will be the 67th meeting of the board, which is being held at a local hotel in Karachi. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will chair the meeting which will be attended by the board new Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain besides BOGs members.

Sources claimed that the board will accord approval to PCB Regulations and policies besides going through the chairman, acting CEO’s and chief financial officer’s reports. The outcomes of the meeting will be announced in a media conference.

