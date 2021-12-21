ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB Board to meet today

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today), to discuss important issues including cricket development plans, board committee reports and updates and other matters.

This will be the 67th meeting of the board, which is being held at a local hotel in Karachi. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will chair the meeting which will be attended by the board new Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain besides BOGs members.

Sources claimed that the board will accord approval to PCB Regulations and policies besides going through the chairman, acting CEO’s and chief financial officer’s reports. The outcomes of the meeting will be announced in a media conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PCB Faisal Hasnain cricket development plans

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PCB Board to meet today

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories