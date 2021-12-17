ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
Pakistan

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

PPI 17 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan, especially collaboration and partnership in humanitarian assistance, were discussed.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, the Army Chief said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

He stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa also emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

