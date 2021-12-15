Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Wednesday that winter vacations will start from January instead of December, Aaj News reported.

During the daily meeting on Covid-19, the forum decided that winter break will start from January. Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has closed all educational institutes for more than two months.

Education centres to remain closed from 25th to Jan 5

On Tuesday, the Inter-provincial Education Ministers Conference had agreed on the proposal that educational institutions across the country would remain closed from December 25 to January 5.

According to an official statement, recommendations were sought by all provincial ministers regarding the winter break during the meeting. The centre and all the provinces, except Sindh, had agreed to grant winter vacations from December 25 to January 5.

A final decision is left on the NCOC, the statement added.

Following the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted that it was agreed that the winter holidays should be from December 25 to January 4.

"Further notifications will be from the concerned governments," he said.

Winter vacations in Sindh will be from 20th to Jan 1

Last week, the Sindh government had announced winter holidays from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, the recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3.