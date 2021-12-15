ANL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.81%)
Pakistan

Education centres to remain closed from 25th to Jan 5

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 15 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Inter-provincial Education Ministers Conference on Tuesday agreed on the proposal that educational institutions across the country would remain closed from December 25 to January 5.

This proposal would come into effect if officially endorsed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its meeting scheduled today (Wednesday).

The committee met under the chair of Parliamentary Secretary Education Wajiha Qamar.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, who was scheduled to preside over the meeting, was not present.

The entre and all the provinces, barring Sindh, have agreed to grant winter vacations from December 25 to January 5, it is learnt.

Sindh government would put up the issue of winter vacations before the provincial Steering Committee on Education –before taking any final decision, it is further learnt. Sindh has already announced winter holidays in all schools from December 20 to January 1 and was set to resume academic activities on January 3.

According to an official statement, recommendations were sought by all provincial ministers regarding the winter break during the meeting.

A final decision will be taken in Wednesday’s NCOC meeting, the statement added. Reports suggest that federal government wanted to grant winter vacations in educational institutions in January due to ongoing vaccination drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

