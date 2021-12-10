Winter vacations in Sindh will be from 20th to Jan 1

KARACHI: The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Thursday announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, the recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3. Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah claimed that there was no room for the Single National Curriculum in the country.

Addressing a ceremony at a local hotel, Shah announced to form a curriculum council. He maintained that the council will comprise officials from the Sindh Text Book Board and Directorate of Curriculum.

On the other hand, the Balochistan government had announced the closure of all schools across the province from December 15. A notification was also issued by the Balochistan education ministry in this connection.