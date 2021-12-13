Futures spread increases by 1240bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1240bps to 7.25 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volume decreased by 16.8 percent to 74.17 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 89.15 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 15.9 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.57 billion.

