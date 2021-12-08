CBOT wheat may test $8.14-1/4; rising mode complicated

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a resistance at $8.14-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8.29-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which may either end around $8.14-1/4 or extend to $8.29-1/2.

Its persistence in testing the resistance suggests a possible extension.

This wave could have adopted a complex structure, which explains the confusing move over the past two days.

Key support is at $7.98-3/4, a break below may signal a continuation of the downtrend from $8.74-3/4.

Signals on the daily chart look a bit neutral as wheat is stuck in a narrow range of $7.92 to $8.16-3/4.

A break above $8.16-3/4 could lead to a gain to $8.33-3/4 or $8.56-3/4. A break below $7.92 could open the way towards a zone of $7.52-1/4 to $7.72-1/4.

Readings on the hourly chart suggest an upside bias.

Wheat is more likely to test $8.16-3/4 than to break $7.92.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.