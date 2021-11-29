ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 59.92 (1.33%)
BR30 18,335 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.32%)
KSE100 44,722 Increased By ▲ 607.63 (1.38%)
KSE30 17,303 Increased By ▲ 268.86 (1.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Pakistan strike twice but Bangladesh keep battling

AFP 29 Nov 2021

CHITTAGONG: Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan struck for Pakistan in the morning but Bangladesh battled through to build out their lead in the first Test against Pakistan in Chittagong on Monday.

The hosts reached 115-6 at lunch on the fourth day, stretching their slim first innings lead to 159 runs, with Liton Das batting 32 alongside concussion substitute Nurul Hasan (0) at the break.

Resuming on 39-4, the hosts got off to a positive start with Mushfqur Rahim hitting a boundary off the first ball of the day bowled by Hasan.

But two balls later he left the wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.

First innings century maker Liton Das joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Shaheen Afridi's low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out caught at short leg off Sajid Khan.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistency as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg before for 11.

Substitute Nurul replaced Yasir after Mehidy's dismissal and barely survived a strong caught behind appeal just before lunch.

