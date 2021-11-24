ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar prices slip, coffee falls from 10-year highs

  • March arabica coffee fell 0.8% to $2.4020 per lb
  • March raw sugar fell 0.8% to 19.97 cents per lb
Reuters 24 Nov 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar prices on ICE fell on Wednesday as the market retreated from strong gains in the prior session but remained underpinned by worries over output prospects in top producer Brazil.

Coffee prices came off 10-year highs, while London cocoa retreated from a one-month peak.

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.8% to 19.97 cents per lb at 1325 GMT, after gaining 1.4% on Tuesday.

"The Brazilian statistics agency Conab pegs total sugar production for the centre south at 30.7 million tonnes (this season) - (a) very large drop in production compared with the record 38 million tonnes produced last season," said a dealer.

Citi upgraded its average price forecast for 2022 from 19.5 cents per lb to 20.3 citing persistent market tightness through the 2022/23 crop year.

"The increasing probability for (a) La Nina (weather phenomenon) weighs heavily on next year's output (from Brazil). (India) exports should remain slow (versus) the past years when the export subsidy still existed," it said.

March white sugar rose $10.40 to $518.40 a tonne.

Arabica coffee heads back towards multi-year highs

Coffee

March arabica coffee fell 0.8% to $2.4020 per lb, after peaking at $2.4475 on Tuesday - its highest since October 2011.

The market remains plagued by worries over container shipping backlogs in top producer Brazil, fears over farmer delivery defaults in Brazil and beyond, falling stocks and high fertiliser prices.

January robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,294 a tonne, having hit $2,327 on Tuesday - its highest since August 2011.

Cocoa

March London cocoa fell 1.1% to 1,734 pounds, having hit a one-month high of 1,758 pounds on Tuesday as sterling slumped.

Dealers said top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana are selling at these price levels and have seen heavier-than-normal rainfall since August.

"Global cocoa balances are shifting from surplus to deficit in 2022, but we maintain a 2022 average (price estimate) of $2,620 a tonne versus a 2021 price of $2,500," Citi said.

The bank sees the global cocoa deficit at 75,000-100,000 tonnes in 2021/22, but said the market is still working off the 300,000 tonnes surplus from 2020/21.

It also cited slowing growth in China, uneven growth in Europe, and above normal rainfall in West Africa recently as factors keeping price gains in check.

March New York cocoa fell 1.1% to $2,539 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices cocoa producer coffee producer sugar demand

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sugar prices slip, coffee falls from 10-year highs

Pre-demolition work begins at Nasla Tower following CJP’s order

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Khan

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

Read more stories