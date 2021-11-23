ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Arabica coffee heads back towards multi-year highs

  • March raw sugar lost 0.5% to 19.65 cents per lb
  • March arabica coffee rose 1.1% to $2.3380 per lb
Reuters 23 Nov 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday, heading back towards a recent near 10-year high on persistent supply tightness linked mostly to logistical snags.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 1.1% to $2.3380 per lb at 1142 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday, its highest in nearly 10 years.

The uptrend is seen intact even at these levels. Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.

Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.

They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.

Certified stocks continue to fall in both arabica and robusta.

March arabica may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260-$2.4895, a Reuters technicals analysis showed.

January robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $2,262 a tonne.

Sugar

March raw sugar lost 0.5% to 19.65 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

Dealers said there was little fundamental reason for sugar prices to fall far, especially as prices are currently below the Brazilian ethanol parity.

They added, however, that selling from India persists, meaning prices should remain range-bound, though with an upward bias.

French sugar producer Tereos reported first half revenues up 7% at 2,199 million euros, boosted by increased prices in all its market segments and in its starch business.

March white sugar fell 0.3% to $506.40 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 1% to 1,757 pounds a tonne, having hit a one month high of 1,757.

March New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,593 a tonne.

