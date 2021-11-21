ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Three coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai area

  • Harnai DC Suhail Anwar Hashmi says workers could not be identified as yet
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Nov 2021

At least three coal miners were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Harnai district of Balochistan, it was reported on Sunday.

Security officials said that the attack occurred in Shahrig area near Harnai. They were working in Amanullah Taran's coal mine.

The bodies were moved to the hospital but the victims’ identification has yet to be ascertained.

Harnai Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi said the workers could not be identified as yet. “Levies and Counter-Terrorism Department teams have been dispatched to the crime scene to shift the bodies to hospital,” he said.

Seven coal miners killed in Harnai

The incident took place at a time when youths from Harnai were protesting at the Quetta-Harnai National Highway in support of the demands of the “Harnai Bachao Tehreek”.

The protestors demand basic necessities in the district such as electricity, water, etc.

Earlier, armed men gunned down three coal miners working in the Marwar coalfield area, some 70 kilometres from Quetta.

Minister takes notice of coal miners’ death in Lakhra

The victims were identified as Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Gul Hakim and Abdul Wakeel, who were working for two private coal companies — the National Coal Company and Dinar Coalmines.

The gunmen entered the area in the night and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the three coal miners on the spot.

