Minister takes notice of coal miners’ death in Lakhra

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday took notice of the incident of death of three miners in Lakhra coalmine and ordered relief operations.

He called an emergency meeting at the Sindh Energy Department office and sought details of the incident from the concerned officers and directed them to submit an inquiry report to fix responsibility.

He instructed that the families of the victims should be given full support.

The Minister directed formation of an inquiry committee to probe the incident and said that the mines without security arrangements should be closed down immediately.

He said the Chief Inspector Coalmine should re-check the security arrangements and take action against negligence and carelessness.

He said that leases of companies that were neglecting security arrangements should be cancelled.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Tariq Ali Shah, DG Coalmines Mushtaq Soomro, Chief Inspector Coal mines Irshad Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer Sindh Lakhra Coalmines Taufique Arain, Deputy Secretary Energy Muneer Sheikh and other officials.

