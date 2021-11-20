ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 19, 2021).

============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member                       Company                                 Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                of Shares
============================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Biafo Ind.                                 1,176         101.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,176         101.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Fatima Fertilizer Co                     500,000          34.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000          34.00
MRA Sec.                     Ghani Global Holding                       5,000          32.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000          32.40
Arif Habib Ltd.              Habib Bank Ltd.                          300,000         126.50
JS Global Cap.                                                        250,000         126.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 550,000         126.27
Amer Securities              NetSol Technologies                          100         112.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100         112.50
Darson Sec.                  Service Ind.                                 154         655.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     154         655.00
Darson Sec.                  Shell Pakistan                               300         150.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     300         150.00
MRA Sec.                     Treet Corporation                          1,000          44.82
Trust Securities                                                        5,000          40.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   6,000          40.80
Time Sec.                    TRG Pakistan Ltd.                            600         100.00
Multiline Sec.                                                          7,500         111.62
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                                        5,000         103.25
Darson Sec.                                                            29,000          95.34
JS Global Cap.                                                         20,500         100.00
Topline Sec.                                                           37,000          97.50
MRA Sec.                                                              288,000         100.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 387,600          99.98
ASDA Sec.                    Unity Foods Limited                        2,500          27.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,500          27.55
D.J.M. Sec.                  Waves Singer                                 500          19.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          19.30
============================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         1,453,330
============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories