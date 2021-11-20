KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 19, 2021).

============================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================ Alfalah Sec. Biafo Ind. 1,176 101.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,176 101.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer Co 500,000 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 34.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 32.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 32.40 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 300,000 126.50 JS Global Cap. 250,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 126.27 Amer Securities NetSol Technologies 100 112.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 112.50 Darson Sec. Service Ind. 154 655.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 154 655.00 Darson Sec. Shell Pakistan 300 150.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 150.00 MRA Sec. Treet Corporation 1,000 44.82 Trust Securities 5,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 40.80 Time Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 600 100.00 Multiline Sec. 7,500 111.62 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 5,000 103.25 Darson Sec. 29,000 95.34 JS Global Cap. 20,500 100.00 Topline Sec. 37,000 97.50 MRA Sec. 288,000 100.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 387,600 99.98 ASDA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,500 27.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 27.55 D.J.M. Sec. Waves Singer 500 19.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 19.30 ============================================================================================ Total Turnover 1,453,330 ============================================================================================

