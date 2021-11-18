Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of another five Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Kulgam, Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that this further exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS.

"The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon and search operations” since 1st October 2021. The killing spree of innocent Kashmiris perpetuated by Indian occupation forces continues with shameless impunity," a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

The statement further said that the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the Hindutva inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine that has turned IIOJK into "an inferno where no one, not even innocent civilians, professionals, women, children and elderly are safe from the state-terrorism of the occupation forces".

On Wednesday, five Kashmiris were killed during two separate search operations by Indian government forces in Kulgam district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, the FO has also condemned "the inhuman and callous practice of the Indian occupation forces of not handing over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families in many instances".

"Usurping the fundamental rights of Kashmiri families by denying them the right of proper burial of martyrs further exposes the current Indian government’s moral bankruptcy," FO said.

"The killings of Kashmiri civilians by Indian occupation forces also vindicates the irrefutable facts provided by Pakistan recently in a comprehensive dossier exposing human rights violations and war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK."

Pakistan called on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state-terrorism in IIOJK and hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the Kashmiris.

The FO also urged the world to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region.