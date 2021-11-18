ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.44%)
ASC 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.38%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGGL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
GGL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.5%)
KAPCO 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
TELE 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.98%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,161 Decreased By ▼ -374.14 (-1.82%)
KSE100 46,091 Decreased By ▼ -103.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,882 Decreased By ▼ -69.86 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

  • FO says Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters since October 1 this year
BR Web Desk 18 Nov 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of another five Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Kulgam, Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that this further exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the “Hindutva” inspired extremist BJP-RSS.

"The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon and search operations” since 1st October 2021. The killing spree of innocent Kashmiris perpetuated by Indian occupation forces continues with shameless impunity," a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

The statement further said that the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris exposes the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the Hindutva inspired extremist BJP-RSS combine that has turned IIOJK into "an inferno where no one, not even innocent civilians, professionals, women, children and elderly are safe from the state-terrorism of the occupation forces".

Pakistan condemns deployment of more Indian troops in IIOJK

On Wednesday, five Kashmiris were killed during two separate search operations by Indian government forces in Kulgam district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, the FO has also condemned "the inhuman and callous practice of the Indian occupation forces of not handing over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families in many instances".

"Usurping the fundamental rights of Kashmiri families by denying them the right of proper burial of martyrs further exposes the current Indian government’s moral bankruptcy," FO said.

Pakistan to continue diplomatic support to Kashmiris in IIOJK: Zartaj Gul

"The killings of Kashmiri civilians by Indian occupation forces also vindicates the irrefutable facts provided by Pakistan recently in a comprehensive dossier exposing human rights violations and war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK."

Pakistan called on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state-terrorism in IIOJK and hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the Kashmiris.

The FO also urged the world to play its role for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region.

India Pakistan Kashmiris extrajudicial killings

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

Read more stories