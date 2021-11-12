ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns deployment of more Indian troops in IIOJK

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, expressed deep concerns over the recent deployment of additional 5,500 Indian occupation troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and New Delhi to halt its barbarism and state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied valley.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that Indian occupation forces have unleashed unimaginable brutalities on the Kashmiris including inter-alia the use of pellet guns, extrajudicial killings in "fake encounters", enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture and custodial deaths.

It stated that Pakistan has already shared with the international community a comprehensive dossier documenting Indian state-terrorism, widespread violations of human rights, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the IIOJK. It added that the deployment of these additional troops in the IIOJK - the world's most militarised region with over 900,000 occupation forces already - will further brutalise the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Equally reprehensible is the housing of Indian occupation forces in community centres, erection of additional bunkers in cities, and daily aggressive and humiliating frisking of Kashmiri men and women.

"Pakistan once again calls upon India to halt its barbarism and state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, immediately cease human rights violations, lift the inhuman military siege and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office IIOJK human rights violations UN Security Council resolutions
