ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: E-Processing Systems BV receives investment

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Systems Limited has announced that its subsidiary E-Processing Systems B.V. has received an investment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, E-Processing Systems owns and operates OneLoad, Pakistan’s leading microretailer digitization and payment platform used by over 50,000 small shops across Pakistan.

OneLoad is one of the largest mass market financial access platforms in the country, enabling its retailers to deliver telecom, digital payments and banking services to over 7 million unbanked customers each month.

The company also received an in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to operate as an Electronic Money Institution.

The Gates Foundation’s program-related investment will support OneLoad’s efforts to bring more rural merchants into a digital ecosystem, enable increased digital transaction usage among low-income individuals, and provide additional financial services to the under-banked population.

The Gates Foundation’s program-related investment is being made through its $2.5 billion Strategic Investment Fund (SIF), which aims to stimulate private sector driven innovation, encourage market-driven efficiencies, and attract external capital to priority global health and development initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of underserved people around the world. Any financial returns generated by SIF are re-invested in Gates Foundation philanthropic programs.

This program-related investment is the first that SIF has made in a company with its primary operations in Pakistan. The funding provided by the foundation follows an equity investment by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2020.

“We are delighted to receive the funding from the Gates Foundation. Oneload’s vision is to fully digitize supplier payment settlements and digital payment acceptance for micro-retailers. We appreciate the support of the foundation to further our mission of financial access and inclusion for the informal and unbanked retailers and consumers in Pakistan,” observed Muhammad Yar Hiraj, Founder and CEO of OneLoad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange SBP PSX telecom Digital payments E Processing Systems

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: E-Processing Systems BV receives investment

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories