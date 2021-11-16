KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.500 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,232.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.522 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 1.917 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.900 billion), Currencies through NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.289 billion), DJ (PKR 707.542 million), Silver (PKR 415.400 million), Platinum (PKR 313.140 million), Copper (PKR 153.434 million), SP 500 (PKR 128.760 million), Natural Gas (PKR 126.579 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 26.032 million). In Agricultural commodities, 47 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 48.607 million were traded.

