Another disastrous day for investors as KSE-100 falls 599 points

Pakistan's stock market investors continued to bear the brunt of uncertainty as the KSE-100, a benchmark for market performance, suffered another massive fall, decreasing 599 points or a sharp 1.29% on Friday.

Volume and shares traded declined as well, with participants keen to let shares go without reverting to buy them at lower prices.

Negative sentiment has prevailed at the bourse for weeks, barring a few sessions, with uncertainty over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announcement making investors jittery.

At close on Friday, the KSE-100 Index finished lower by 599.03 points or 1.29% to settle at 45,749.15.

The benchmark KSE-100 lost 3.27% in the ongoing week, with Rs278 billion wiped off in market capitalisation.

On the economic front, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended 11-Nov-21 recorded an increase of 17.37% YoY (28-week high YoY increase) and 1.81% WoW.

Moreover, according to recent figures published by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), a total of 17,413 units were sold by PAMA members in the month of October 2021 as compared to 11,997 units in October 2020.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index downwards included cement (109.67 points), technology and communication (81.65 points), and fertiliser (67.04 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased significantly from 269.51 million on Thursday to 192.47 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also declined, amounting to Rs7.66 billion from Rs9.49 billion on Thursday.

Unity Foods Limited was the volume leader with 14.88 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 14.55 million shares, and Byco Petroleum with 9.30 million shares.

Shares of 345 companies were traded on Friday, of which 92 registered an increase, 236 recorded a fall, and 17 remained unchanged.