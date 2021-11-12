Have foiled govt conspiracies owing to opposition unity in Parliament: PDM chief

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said all conspiracies by the government have been foiled owing to unity present in the Opposition in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday, Fazl said that the "fake government" has no right to carry out legislation.

He added that a bill submitted in the Parliament was passed due to the opposition's unity, stressing that it will continue to play its role in the best interest of the country.

Fazl pointed out it has been a demand of the opposition from day one that it wants to hold fresh elections in the country.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that the opposition parties defeated the government at every level. He added that no talks have been held over PPP joining the PDM. He, however, thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for playing a key role in uniting the opposition alliance.

Political scenario discussed

The meeting between PPP chairman and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was held to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting between Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman comes months after the PPP parted ways from the opposition alliance over rifts with other parties.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters related to the current political situation, inflation, Electronic Voting Machines and other issues. Senior PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani accompanied the PPP chairman to the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Reportedly, senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah, who had been released on bail, played an important role in bringing the PDM and his party closer.

Shah held meetings with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and the PPP leadership, advising them to shun differences to get rid of PTI government.

PPP, ANP part ways

The PPP's decision to part ways with the PDM was taken by PPP’s Central Executive Committee on April 12. The PPP leaders discussed the “show-cause” notice issued by the PDM following a row over the elections to the Senate top slots.

The CEC meeting rejected the “show-cause notice” issued to the party over garnering support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for Yousaf Raza Gilani for opposition leader in the Senate.

Similarly, the Awami National Party also parted ways with the PDM owing to differences. ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said his party decided to leave the PDM owing to the show-cause notice.

He added that the ANP leaders held consultations earlier and decided to break away from the opposition alliance owing to the rise in differences.

Hoti stated that PDM is being used by some parties for their 'personal agenda' and ANP cannot become a part of such a movement.