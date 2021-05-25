ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
Pakistan

PPP needs to restore trust before rejoining PDM, says Abbasi

  • PML-N leader says if a party does not have trust in the PDM, then there is no place for it within the opposition alliance
  • Bilawal Bhutto tore the show-cause notice into pieces when the PDM sought an explanation from PPP over its actions: Abbasi
  • Last month, PPP leaders parted ways with the PDM over the issuance of show-cause notice for garnering support of the Balochistan Awami Party for electing Yousaf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 May 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary-General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) needs to restore the trust before rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi said that the PPP betrayed the opposition alliance and it could only join the PDM's anti-government movement after rebuilding the trust.

He added that PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's stance is clear in this regard as he clearly stated that the PPP needs to review its decisions.

Shahid Khaqan pointed out that the main purpose of forming the PDM was to initiate a movement against the government from a single platform. He stated that if a party does not have trust in the movement, then there is no place for it within the opposition alliance.

To a question, the PML-N leader said the PPP can't just rejoin the movement. "They can only do so once they restore their trust in the PDM," he mentioned.

"The PDM does not have a policy that you break its trust, leave the movement and try to come back again when you face difficulties," he remarked. "The door is closed. The door will only open when you rebuild the trust," he said.

Criticizing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Abbasi said when the PDM sought an explanation from the PPP over its actions, Bilawal tore the show-cause notice into pieces.

Last month, leaders belonging to the PPP parted ways with the PDM over issuance of show-cause notice. The show-cause notice was issued to the PPP over garnering support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for electing Yousaf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in the Senate.

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP laid the foundation for the PDM and no political party in the PDM has the jurisdiction to remove them. He said that the 26-point charter of the PDM does not mention this.

Lashing out at PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the secretary general of the PDM took a “U-turn” by first calling the notice issued to PPP a show cause notice and later said that the PDM was only asking for an explanation.

He said if the PDM wanted an explanation, it could had discussed the matter in a meeting.

Later, the Awami National Party also parted ways with the PDM owing to differences.

The ANP leaders said that the PDM is being used by some parties for their 'personal agenda' and ANP cannot become a part of such a movement.

