OIC delegation visits LoC to observe situation

A delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials on the area's latest security situation.

The delegation was accompanied by five senior diplomats from brotherly Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan, and the Maldives.

The delegation was also briefed on the humanitarian crisis in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian atrocities.

The delegates also interacted with victims of India's unprovoked Cease-Fire Violations.

Later, the delegation reached Muzaffarabad where they met President AJK followed by a briefing and formal exchange of views on the latest situation in the region.