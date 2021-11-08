OIC envoy calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Special envoy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs, Tarig Bakhit, and senior members of the OIC delegation were also present at the occasion.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the resolute support of the Islamic Ummah to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

"The Prime Minister highlighted the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), with over 900,000 troops deployed in the occupied territory, making it the most militarised zone in the world," the statement said.

The premier underscored that the illegal and unilateral actions of India since August 5, 2019 were aimed at disenfranchising the Kashmiris and altering the demographic structure of the IIOJK in order to convert it into a Hindu dominated territory.

He stressed that these illegal actions were in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

"The Prime Minister underscored the urgent need to allow access to the OIC, UN, and other human rights organisations' international media to visit IIOJK and conduct independent investigations into and report upon human rights abuses," according to the PMO handout.

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

He also called for the provision of humanitarian support and assistance to the people of IIOJK.

The premier strongly underscored the need for the Islamic world to forge greater unity against the challenges posed by the extremist political ideologies stoking Islamophobia.

He also underlined the imperative of peaceful resolution of international conflicts and longstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remained a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia," the PMO handout said.