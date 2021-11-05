ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
Hong Kong stocks drop at opening bell

AFP 05 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower on Friday morning, in line with losses across most of Asia following the previous day's rally, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.09 percent, or 274.51 points, to 24,950.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.66 points, to 3,520.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.14 percent, or 3.29 points, to 2,421.88.

