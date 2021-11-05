Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais, booked for his alleged involvement in a murder case, surrendered to police, it was reported on Friday.

The PPP leader and his aides were accused of torturing-to-death Nawaz Jokhio a few days ago.

The Malir SSP confirmed the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station. The surrender came after PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

Physical remand granted

A Malir court granted a three-day physical remand of the lawmaker and two other accused in the said case.

Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

FIR lodged

On Thursday, Karachi police registered a case against Jam Awais and his accomplices for their involvement in a murder case.

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. Earlier, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Murder sparks protest

The victim's family staged a protest against the murder on the National Highway on November 4. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

PTI’s Haleem Adil arrested: PPP, PTI workers clash during Malir by-election

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.

On Tuesday, Nazim Jokhio was allegedly killed after he recorded a video of hunting endangered species of birds in his village. His tortured body was found at a farmhouse owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais.