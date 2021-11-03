ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (0.13%)
BR30 21,704 Increased By ▲ 320.14 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,075 Decreased By ▼ -38.25 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,275 Decreased By ▼ -68.58 (-0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indonesia's economic growth is expected to have slowed significantly in the third quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant put the brakes on a nascent recovery, a Reuters poll found.

After reporting annual growth of 7.07% in the second quarter, the strongest in nearly two decades, southeast Asia's biggest economy only grew 3.76% in the July-September period compared with the same three months a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 21 economists in the poll.

If realised, it would also be well below the latest government forecast for the third-quarter growth of 4.5%.

Forecasts in the poll for gross domestic product (GDP) growth, due to be released on Nov. 5 at 0200 GMT, ranged from 1.6% to 5.2%, underscoring the widespread uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth was expected to have slowed to 1.80% from 3.31% in the second quarter. That was based on a smaller sample of forecasts.

"The government was forced to tighten measures last quarter to stem the surge in virus cases, and we expect the services sector will have been hit especially hard," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"Even after the pandemic is over, the crisis will leave behind it a legacy of higher debt, impaired balance sheets and bankruptcies which mean GDP is unlikely to ever regain its pre-crisis path," he said.

Although the government has gradually eased lockdown restrictions after a sharp fall in coronavirus cases since July, when Indonesia was Asia's COVID-19 epicentre, the country is still not completely free from the virus.

With year-end holidays just around the corner, festive gatherings and increased mobility could trigger a third wave of COVID-19 infections. That, along with an economic slowdown in China, Indonesia's biggest trade partner, would pose a significant risk to the resource-rich country.

For now, Indonesia is benefiting from a surge in exports thanks to booming demand for commodities. The accompanying jump in prices meant Indonesia's trade surplus was larger than expected in September, according to government data.

Strong exports may help cushion some of the negative economic impact of the pandemic, economists say.

"Economic activity has started to recover following the easing of virus curbs in the later part of Q3, with indicators such as mobility, consumer confidence, loan demand and the PMI showing improvement," said Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ.

"The upshot is that Indonesia's economy is gradually regaining a better footing and rising commodity prices are a boon for the resource-rich economy," Tan said.

A larger trade surplus may also help the country narrow its current account deficit, making its financial markets less vulnerable to capital outflows and allowing Bank Indonesia to keep monetary policy accommodative for longer.

The central bank is expected to keep its main policy rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50% until the third quarter of 2022, a separate Reuters poll showed.

gdp Indonesia's economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories