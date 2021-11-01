ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

  • Currency has cumulatively gained almost Rs4 since Tuesday
BRecorder.com 01 Nov 2021

Pakistan's rupee maintained its strength against the US dollar, appreciating for the fourth successive session to close at 171.29 in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR settled at 171.29 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of Rs0.36 or 0.21%. On Tuesday last week, the PKR had dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar, closing over the 175 level for the first time in the inter-bank market.

However, since then, the currency has recovered significantly against the dollar, gaining close to Rs4 during the last four sessions.

The appreciation comes on the back of Saudi Arabia's $4.2-billion support package for Pakistan, and hope that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would conclude soon.

On Tuesday night, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan.

Additionally, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

Similarly, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that agreement with the IMF will be announced this week.

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

However, as the market awaits the IMF announcement, which would get Pakistan a billion-dollar inflow, it may lose patience if it is further delayed, said Asad Rizvi, Ex Treasury Head at Chase Manhattan Bank, in a tweet.

“However, I still see room for some more PKR recovery,” said Rizvi.

Rizvi also expressed concern that supply-chain disruption and higher oil prices could hurt Pakistan.

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

The rupee had been on a downward slide since May this year, before the announcement of the Saudi Arabia support package helped cool off the currency market.

