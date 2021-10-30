Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (October 29, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 174.48 170.53 GBP 240.69 235.24 EUR 203.74 199.47 JPY 1.5358 1.5010 SAR 46.57 45.41 AED 47.51 46.73 =====================================

