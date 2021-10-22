ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Disgruntled opposition accuses Balochistan govt of threatening its members

BR Web Desk 22 Oct 2021

Disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Assembly accused on Friday the provincial government of threatening lawmakers supporting the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

“The country should be run according to the constitution,” Asad Baloch, Minister for Social Welfare and secretary-general of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Awami) told journalists in Quetta today.

Unfortunate to blame Balochsitan govt for lawmakers abduction: Shahwani

Malik Sikander, leader of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, said after the filing of the no-confidence motion, Jam Kamal is sitting in the chief minister’s office "unlawfully and unconstitutionally."

“Jam Kamal is not the chief minister of Balochistan anymore,” he claimed.

"The entire state machinery is active to just save one person," Sikander said in an apparent reference to Jam Kamal who refuses to resign and has asked the opposition members to remove him from office by proving their support in the assembly.

Opposition leaders have also written letters to the Chief Justice, Chief Secretary, and Inspector General of Balochistan over the issue of missing lawmakers.

Disgruntled members of the Balochistan assembly allege that the provincial government is involved in the abduction of some lawmakers that support the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal.

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

On Thursday, responding to claims that the Balochistan government had abducted parliamentarians to foil the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal, provincial government's spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said that it was "unfortunate" on the part of the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other opposition members to make such claims.

On Wednesday, BAP’s spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had alleged that five parliamentarians, supporting the no-confidence motion, could not come to the assembly as they were abducted by the government.

Voting on the no-confidence motion will take place on October 25.

The Balochistan Assembly has a total of 65 members and as per the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20 percent or 13 members.

