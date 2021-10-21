ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
Unfortunate to blame Balochsitan govt for lawmakers abduction: Shahwani 

  • Says if someone doesn’t come to the assembly, the government cannot be held responsible
BR Web Desk 21 Oct 2021

Responding to claims that the Balochistan government had abducted parliamentarians to foil the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, provincial government's spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said on Thursday that it was "unfortunate" on the part of the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to make such claims.

On Wednesday, BAP’s spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had alleged that five parliamentarians, supporting the no-confidence motion, could not come to the assembly as they were abducted by the government.

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Responding to Khetran’s claims, Shahwani said that “If someone doesn’t come to the assembly, the government cannot be held responsible.”

“No one can stop anyone from attending the assembly session,” he said.

“One lawmaker couldn’t attend the session due to illness, and another arrived while the opposition members were making the abduction claims in the assembly,” Shahwani explained.

Voting on the no-confidence motion will take place on October 25.

While presenting the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal on Wednesday, disgruntled lawmakers of BAP demanded that the chief minister should immediately step down from the post.

Advocate Malik Sikandar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, said that the post of the chief executive is very important as it requires the incumbent to work tirelessly for the welfare of the province's people.

Political uncertainty in Balochistan deepens

"The incumbent must also be able to utilise the national exchequer for the welfare of the masses as per a sound strategy. The responsibility of protecting the constitutional and legal rights of the people is also included in the duties of the chief executive," Sikandar said.

"There is no justice in the province and the use of resources is not carried out in a responsible manner. Therefore, Jam Kamal has no right to continue as the chief minister of the province," he added.

