ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

BR Web Desk 20 Oct 2021

Political standoff deepened in Balochistan as disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Wednesday tabled a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly, seeking removal of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

BAP’s spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran tabled the no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly.

"We demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister," Khetran said.

"Due to his poor governance, the province had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected."

Earlier, disgruntled members of the ruling coalition in Balochistan refused to withdraw the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal, saying no option except “minus Jam Kamal” is acceptable.

Political uncertainty in Balochistan deepens

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the disgruntled members during a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, conveyed the message to the top leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan that they are not going to budge from their stance of ousting the chief minister.

The sources said that Khattak had a meeting with the disgruntled members of the coalition led by acting president of BAP Zahoor Buledi, which was also attended by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and others, in which the deepening political crisis in the province was discussed in detail.

They said that Khattak requested the disgruntled members of the ruling coalition to resolve the matter amicably through talks.

Disgruntled BAP MPAs refuse to withdraw no-trust motion

However, they refused to take back the no-confidence motion against chief minister Kamal.

Last week, BAP’s disgruntled members appointed Zahoor Buledi as the party’s acting president after Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan stepped down as party president amid mounting pressure in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against him by the estranged party members in the provincial assembly.

Jam meets disgruntled MPAs with a view to foiling no-trust move

However, Kamal later took back his resignation as the party president, which has now virtually divided the party into two factions – one led by him and the other by Buledi.

Kamal landed in hot waters after 14 lawmakers in the provincial assembly, mostly from his own party and other coalition partners, signed a no-confidence motion against him, which was submitted to the speaker’s office on October 11, 2021.

The Balochistan Assembly has a total of 65 members and as per the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20 percent or 13 members.

The no-confidence motion has been signed by 14 members, while 11 more members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have also assured their support to the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling alliance.

Balochistan Jam Kamal JUIF BAP Pakistan Tehreek Insaf

Comments

1000 characters

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Read more stories