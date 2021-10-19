ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,300
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,650
60324hr
1.38% positivity
Sindh
466,154
Punjab
438,133
Balochistan
33,133
Islamabad
106,504
KPK
176,950
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China coal hits record high amid tight supplies

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China coal prices hit a record high on Tuesday buoyed by a widening power crunch and cold weather despite Beijing's efforts to bolster supply.

Thermal coal for January delivery, the most actively traded contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, hit a record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne.

Prices are up more than 260% year to date.

With winter approaching temperatures in most central and eastern regions have been lower than normal in the past 10 days, data from China's National Meteorological Center showed.

"Plunging temperatures across parts of China stoked fears that shortages in power are likely to increase over the coming northern hemisphere winter," ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

Shortages of coal, high fuel prices and booming post-pandemic industrial demand have sparked widespread power shortages.

China's coal shortage to ease in coming months

Power rationing has been in place in at least 17 of mainland China's more than 30 regions since September, forcing some factories to suspend production, disrupting supply chains and adding to factory gate inflation concerns.

Last week, China took its boldest step in power reform by allowing coal-fired power plants to pass on higher costs to some customers, with an aim to encourage power plants to generate more electricity and ease their profitability pressures.

Power-hungry industries such as steel, aluminium, cement and chemical producers are expected to face higher and more volatile power costs under the new policy, inflating their costs and pressuring profit margins.

Alumina and aluminium producers in the southwestern Guangxi region are facing higher power costs, ANZ analysts said.

"Guangxi will put a 50% premium on electricity prices for the most energy-intensive industries," they said.

Beijing has enacted measures to increase the output of coal, which fuels nearly 60% of its power plants, with government data on Monday indicating some increase to supply.

Daily coal output recently hit 11.5 million tonnes, up more than 1.2 million tonnes from mid-September, the National Development of Reform Commission said.

aluminium coal shortage China coal prices

Comments

1000 characters

China coal hits record high amid tight supplies

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Creating chaos in country could become problematic for opposition, warns Rashid

Body formed to fine-tune textile, apparel policy

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

Quetta police register FIR of Sariab Road blast incident

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Saudi index hits 15-year peak as most Gulf bourses gain

Read more stories