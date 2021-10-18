ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.8%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.07%)
NETSOL 102.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.93%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.49%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.17%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-0.07%)
BR30 20,601 Decreased By ▼ -291.3 (-1.39%)
KSE100 44,878 Increased By ▲ 56.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 40.59 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
China's coal shortage to ease in coming months

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China's coal shortage will likely ease in coming months, with domestic production and imports already showing signs of picking up, a coal industry association said on Sunday, amid government efforts to tackle tight supply.

The Chinese government initiated a raft of measures to boost coal supplies in recent months as it sought to address a coal shortage which has contributed to a nationwide power crunch and disrupted production in various industries. There are signs those efforts are starting to pay off.

Daily coal production by the coal miners monitored by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD) rose 4.5% in the first 13 days of October from average daily levels in September, the industrial body said in a statement. The coal miners monitored by the CCTD account for more than half of China's coal output.

China's national energy bureau said last week that daily coal output had climbed to the highest level since February. Among the measures aimed at boosting coal supply, the government has since July approved capacity expansion at more than 150 mines and recently urged closed mines to resume production before most northern regions start the winter heating season next month.

Beijing has also encouraged power plants to source coal overseas to ensure feedstock supply for power generation. China's coal imports rose by 76% in September from a year ago, according to customs data. Refinitiv trade flow data showed about 18.36 million tonnes of coal is expected to arrive in China in October as of Sunday.

