Disgruntled lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

  • Political crisis in Balochistan has intensified as CM is adamant that he will not step down
BR Web Desk 11 Oct 2021

Disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers filed on Monday a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, deepening the political crisis in the province.

The disgruntled lawmakers, in the motion, have argued that in Alyani's term as the chief minister, there has been unemployment and unrest in the province.

Balochistan crisis deepens as Jam refuses to quit

Lawmakers including Saeed Hashmi, Jan Jamali, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Asad Baloch, Naseebullah Marri and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran were present in the assembly when the application was submitted.

The no-confidence motion will be sent by the Balochistan Assembly Secretariat to the provincial governor. If the governor approves it, a session of the assembly will be convened in 7-10 days to discuss the motion.

The political crisis in Balochistan has also intensified as the CM is adamant not to step down.

Jam meets disgruntled MPAs with a view to foiling no-trust move

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani rejected the demand of the chief minister's resignation from the estranged lawmakers of Balochistan Awami Party as well as the opposition parties.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. "The allies and most of the BAP members are supporting me," he said.

