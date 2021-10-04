ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Jam meets disgruntled MPAs with a view to foiling no-trust move

INP 04 Oct 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal held late night meetings with disgruntled lawmakers of the provincial assembly in a bid to foil the no-confidence motion against him. According to details, the chief minister visited residences of Abdul Rehman Khetran and Bushra Rind and assured them that their reservations will addressed; however, the lawmakers sought time to discuss the matter with their colleagues.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is also arriving in Quetta to shore up support for Jam Kamal and end the differences in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Earlier, Jam Kamal announced his resignation as president of the BAP.

It merits mention that that opposition MPAs of the Balochistan Assembly had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal. A no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Balochistan was submitted to the Secretary Balochistan Assembly with the signatures of 16 members of the opposition.

Talking to media after filing no-confidence motion, opposition members said that no-confidence motion has been filed on the basis of four points. They said that he has no right to rule over the performance of the provincial government during the last three years. In the current situation, everyone in the province wants to overthrow this government adding Balochistan is facing worst kind of corruption and looting.

Opposition members, referring to the movement, said that they had the required number for the success of the movement and would not reveal the required number at present.

