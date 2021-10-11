ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Balochistan crisis deepens as Jam refuses to quit

INP 11 Oct 2021

QUETTA: Political crisis brewing in Balochistan with calls for resignation of Chief Minister Jam Kamal has intensified as the CM is adamant not to step down. Spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani has rejected the demand of the chief minister's resignation from the estranged lawmakers of Balochistan Awami Party as well as the opposition parties.

It is to be mentioned here that in a reception hosted by the chief minister, the assembly members of the BAP and coalition partners including deputy speaker Sardar Babar Khan Moosakhel expressed their confidence in the leadership of Jam Kamal.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has refused to support Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the ongoing challenge from the estranged faction of his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in a meeting with JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore while briefing him about his meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, said " the JUI expressed its inability to back Jam Kamal's government," he said. "He had adopted an undemocratic and inappropriate behaviour with the opposition in last three years of his rule," Haideri said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier reiterated that he will not step down on the demand of 12 people. "The allies and most of the BAP members are supporting me," he said.

