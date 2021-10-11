ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.7%)
ASL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.8%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
BYCO 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.28%)
FFBL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.49%)
GGGL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-8.1%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.59%)
JSCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.91%)
KAPCO 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.15%)
MLCF 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.67%)
NETSOL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -9.42 (-7.65%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-7.83%)
PAEL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.35%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.43%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.81%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 151.33 Decreased By ▼ -8.72 (-5.45%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.66%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.67%)
BR100 4,549 Decreased By ▼ -108.98 (-2.34%)
BR30 21,057 Decreased By ▼ -1059.49 (-4.79%)
KSE100 43,786 Decreased By ▼ -690.91 (-1.55%)
KSE30 17,229 Decreased By ▼ -296.16 (-1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
China blue-chips edges up as coal, real estate stocks gain

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese blue-chip companies edged up on Monday, as coal firms were lifted by supply fears and real estate shares gained on some cities' planned supportive measures.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,936.19, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,591.71 points.

** The coal sub-index surged 4.1% amid short supply, which led to China's worst power crunch in years.

** China has ordered its two top coal regions to boost output and will allow coal-fired power utilities to charge customers higher prices.

** Citic Securities said it would take time for the measures to take effect and estimated the supply crunch situation is hard to be reversed this year.

** Real estate firms and banks gained more than 2% each.

** Harbin has become one of the first cities in China to announce measures to support property developers and their projects, and analysts expected some other cities will follow suit.

** A sub-index tracking defence stocks rose 1.9%.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, while the Chinese-claimed island responded by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion.

** Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders to resolve a protracted standoff on a stretch of disputed Himalayan border have broken down, with both sides blaming each other on Monday.

** The environmental governance sub-index lost 3.4%, while the construction engineering sub-index shed 2.8%.

China stock CSI300 Index

