Iqbal Memon assumes charge of Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI: Muhammad Iqbal Memon assumed the charge of Commissioner Karachi the other day. He is a Grade 21 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner Karachi, he was the Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team. He took over the post from former Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

After taking charge as Commissioner Karachi, he presided over a meeting with the officers of Karachi administration. Additional Commissioner Karachi Asad Ali Khan briefed the Commissioner Karachi

Mohammad Iqbal Memon is a graduate of domestic and foreign universities. He has a BE in Civil Engineering, MSc in Rural Development and a Masters Degree in Economics from the United Kingdom. Iqbal Memon has also served as DCO of Dadu and Khairpur districts in Sindh.